ATHENS Nov 16 Greece's budget deficit
continued to widen in October due to an austerity-fuelled
recession, data showed on Wednesday, despite emergency tax
measures that were supposed to start boosting receipts.
The central government budget gap widened 11 percent
year-on-year to 20.10 billion euros $27.19 bln) in the first
ten months of 2011, according to finance ministry figures.
The data refer to the state budget deficit, which excludes
local authorities and social security spending. They do not
coincide with the general government shortfall, the benchmark
for the EU's assessment of Greece's economic policy programme.
($1 = 0.739 Euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)