ATHENS Nov 16 Greece's budget deficit continued to widen in October due to an austerity-fuelled recession, data showed on Wednesday, despite emergency tax measures that were supposed to start boosting receipts.

The central government budget gap widened 11 percent year-on-year to 20.10 billion euros $27.19 bln) in the first ten months of 2011, according to finance ministry figures.

The data refer to the state budget deficit, which excludes local authorities and social security spending. They do not coincide with the general government shortfall, the benchmark for the EU's assessment of Greece's economic policy programme. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)