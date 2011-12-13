CANADA FX DEBT-C$ at weakest in 2 weeks as oil fall offsets trade data

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3170, or 75.93 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the maturity curve TORONTO, Feb 7 The Canadian dollar hit its weakest level in two weeks against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as a fall in oil prices offset data showing the country notched a second straight trade surplus for the first time in more than two years. Prices for oil, a major Canadian export, were down more than 1 percent in morning trade as growing evidence of a revival in U.S.