* Central govt budget gap up 11 pct in Jan-Oct
* Recession, finance ministry strike, hurt receipts
* Slow, patchy implementation of new emergency taxes
ATHENS, Nov 16 Greece's austerity-fuelled
recession drove the budget deficit wider in October, data showed
on Wednesday, with the government failing to boost state
revenues despite a fresh batch of unpopular tax measures.
The central government deficit grew by an annual 11 percent
to 20.10 billion euros ($27.19 billion) in the first 10 months
of the year, the finance ministry said.
Debt-laden Greece is scrambling to meet fiscal targets set
by its international lenders under a bailout plan so that it can
continue to receive EU/IMF funding and avoid default.
The Greek economy is expected to shrink by 5.5 percent in
2011, its fourth consecutive year of recession, partly on
EU/IMF-prescribed austerity.
But emergency taxes announced in September have failed so
far to visibly boost net tax receipts, which shrank by 4.1
percent year-on-year in Jan-Oct, only slightly smaller than a
4.2 percent drop in the first nine months of the year.
In September, Athens increased a sales tax on restaurants to
23 percent and started collecting a one-off tax of up to 5
percent on gross income.
The government has also barely begun collecting another
emergency tax on property that was announced in September.
Delays caused by a tax officials' strike in October against
severe public sector wage cuts aggravated the revenue shortfall,
estimated at 1.1 billion euros by the finance ministry.
Greece has already said it would miss its budget deficit
target of 8.5 percent of GDP this year, but it will strive to
catch up in 2012, when it plans a budget gap of 6.8 percent.
"The current revenue shortfall is expected to be dealt with
in the remaining two months of the year," the ministry said.
Primary spending before interest payments rose by 2.4
percent year-on-year, mainly because the government increased
payments to social security organisations, whose revenues are
drying up because of the recession.
Jan-Oct Jan-Oct Change (%) 10-month
2011 2010 2011
target
Net
revenue 39.230 40.913 -4.1 40.263
Spending 57.437 54.315 5.7 58.551
Public
investment
revenue 1.888 1.367 38.1 1.958
Outlays 3.786 6.046 -37.4 4.032
Deficit 20.104 18.081 11.2 20.362
($1 = 0.739 Euros)
