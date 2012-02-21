ATHENS Feb 21 Greece now sees a 2012
budget deficit of 6.7 percent of gross domestic output, up from
an original target of 5.4 percent in its initial 2012 budget,
according to a draft law of new austerity measures posted to the
parliament website on Tuesday.
Its 2012 primary deficit - calculated by removing interest
payments on debt - will come out as 0.2 percent, according to
the draft law, within limits set out in return for a
130-billion-euro bailout package agreed earlier by euro zone
states.
"The bigger than expected recession of the Greek economy
resulted in shortfalls between the initial estimates and the
final results for the fiscal year 2011. As a result of this
shortfall there is a need to adjust the figures of the 2012
budget," the law stated.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; writing by Mark John)