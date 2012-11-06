Israeli supermarket chain Shufersal Q4 profit up
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Wednesday net profit was up in the fourth quarter, boosted by its private label products that now account for more than a fifth of all sales.
ATHENS Nov 6 Russia's Gazprom and Negusneft, Azerbaijan's SOCAR and two Greek consortiums have bid to buy Greek state-owned company DEPA, Greece's Privatisation Fund said on Tuesday.
The Fund confirmed statements to Reuters on Monday by people close to the sale who said Gazprom, Negusneft owner Sintez, and SOCAR had emerged as the main bidders in the deal, which Greek officials hope can yield 500 million to 1 billion euros.
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Wednesday net profit was up in the fourth quarter, boosted by its private label products that now account for more than a fifth of all sales.
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Unitedhealth Group commences exchange offer to acquire Surgical Care Affiliates Inc