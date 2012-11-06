ATHENS Nov 6 Russia's Gazprom and Negusneft, Azerbaijan's SOCAR and two Greek consortiums have bid to buy Greek state-owned company DEPA, Greece's Privatisation Fund said on Tuesday.

The Fund confirmed statements to Reuters on Monday by people close to the sale who said Gazprom, Negusneft owner Sintez, and SOCAR had emerged as the main bidders in the deal, which Greek officials hope can yield 500 million to 1 billion euros.