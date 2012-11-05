* Gazprom, Sintez and Azeri SOCAR bid for Greek Depa-sources
* Athens hopes to earn up to EUR 1 bln by Q1 2013
* No major West European firms bid, Greece risk cited
* Russian interest clashes with EU energy supply aims
By Sophie Sassard
Nov 5 Russia's Gazprom and Sintez and
Azerbaijan's state-owned SOCAR are the main bidders for Greek
gas company Depa, in a deal that could help the near-bankrupt
country raise up to 1 billion euros, three people familiar with
the situation said on Monday.
Greece hopes to sell all of the company - of which it holds
65 percent, with the remainder owned by Hellenic Petroleum
- by the first quarter of next year, the people said.
Of the sales of state assets under way in Greece, Depa's is
one of the most advanced, alongside gambling company OPAP and
prime real estate projects.
If completed early next year, the sales could put Athens
back towards chipping away at a debt load expected to peak at
190 percent of gross domestic product in 2016 after it widely
missed a 3 billion euro target this year. The government is now
aiming to earn 300 million euros in 2012 and 11 billion euros by
2016.
Gazprom, Sintez and SOCAR emerged as
the most dominant energy players in the tender, which has not
attracted major Western European bidders.
Italy's ENI, French EDF's subsidiary
Edison, and Spain's Gas Natural and Enagas
stayed away, most likely put off by Greece's risky economic
outlook, two of the people said.
The pursuit of Depa by Gazprom and Sintez also underscores
the interest Russian energy companies have in finding ways to
extend themselves into EU states, not least because of past rows
with Ukraine, its major conduit to the EU.
However, a deal with Gazprom could face antitrust hurdles,
since Brussels is already investigating the Russian company,
which is 50 percent owned by the Kremlin, for alleged price
fixing due to its dominant position as a gas supplier to Europe.
In general, a sale to a Russian company would run up against
EU efforts to diversify gas supplies away from Russia by
bankrolling new import corridors from the Caspian Sea via
Azerbaijan and Turkey.
Europe's so-called Third Energy Package restricts Gazprom's
control over its European pipeline assets.
Depa has gas trading activities, while its subsidiaries EPA
supplies and distributes gas and DEFSA handles transmission.
The Greek gas company reported EBITDA - earnings before
interest, taxes, amortisation and depreciation - of 60 million
euros and EPA posted a combined EBITDA of 110 million euros in
2011, the people said.
Sector multiples for these assets would typically be around
seven to eight times EBITDA, but the risk of a possible Greek
default means the government would have to accept lower
valuations of around five to six times, said two of the people,
who are advising potential buyers on the deal.
DEFSA has a regulated asset base worth about 900 million
euros but will also be sold at a discount due to the country's
risk, all the people said.
UBS is the Greek government's lead adviser on the
deal, alongside Rothschild and Greece's Alpha Bank
.