ATHENS Oct 3 Greece and its EU/IMF inspectors have broadly completed negotiations about a further bailout tranche for the debt-laden country, its deputy finance minister said on Monday.

"I believe (the talks) have essentially concluded," deputy finance minister Pantelis Oikonomou told television station Mega. "I think we have figured things out... we have covered all the main topics," Oikonomou said, adding that the EU/IMF mission will have a couple of more visits at the country's general accounting office before beginning to draft their report on Greece on Wednesday. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)