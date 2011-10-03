BRIEF-Franklin Resources Announces month-end assets under management
* Franklin Resources announces month-end assets under management
ATHENS Oct 3 Greece and its EU/IMF inspectors have broadly completed negotiations about a further bailout tranche for the debt-laden country, its deputy finance minister said on Monday.
"I believe (the talks) have essentially concluded," deputy finance minister Pantelis Oikonomou told television station Mega. "I think we have figured things out... we have covered all the main topics," Oikonomou said, adding that the EU/IMF mission will have a couple of more visits at the country's general accounting office before beginning to draft their report on Greece on Wednesday. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)
* Microchip Technology incorporated announces proposed $2 billion offering of convertible notes
(Adds analyst quotes and comments from Canada's foreign minister, updates prices) * Canadian dollar ends at C$1.3155, or 76.02 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across flatter yield curve * Ten-year yield touches two-month low at 1.607 percent By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Feb 8 The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices rebounded and domestic housing starts climbed, while a recent rally for the greenback lost some moment