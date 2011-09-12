ATHENS, Sept 12 Greek business and household bank deposits fell for a seventh consecutive month in July, dropping 0.5 percent from the previous month, the country's central bank said on Monday.

Bank of Greece data showed deposits fell to 187.2 billion euros ($256 billion) in July from 188.2 billion in June.

A shrinking deposit base, partly caused by capital flight, has added to the strains of Greek banks, which have become reliant on ECB funding for their liquidity needs as access to wholesale funding remains mostly shut on sovereign debt fears.

Deposits have shrunk by 22.4 billion euros or 10.6 percent since the beginning of the year. They are down by 50.3 billion euros or 21.2 percent since the beginning of 2010 when Greece's debt crisis began. ($1 = 0.729 Euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)