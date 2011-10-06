ATHENS Oct 6 Greek business and household bank deposits rose 0.8 percent in August after shrinking for seven consecutive months, the country's central bank said on Thursday.

Bank of Greece data showed deposits rose to 188.7 billion euros ($252.9 billion) in August from 187.2 billion euros in July.

A shrinking deposit base, in part caused by capital flight, has added to the strains of Greek banks, which have become reliant on ECB funding for their liquidity needs as access to wholesale funding remains shut on sovereign debt fears.

Deposits have shrunk by 20.9 billion euros or 10.2 percent since the beginning of the year. They are down by 48.8 billion euros or 20.5 percent since January 2010 when Greece's debt crisis began.

