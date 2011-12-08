ATHENS Dec 8 Greek business and household bank deposits fell 3.7 percent in October, continuing their steady decline this year, the country's central bank said on Thursday.

Bank of Greece data showed deposits dropped to 176.4 billion euros ($234.5 billion) in October from 183.2 billion euros in the previous month.

A shrinking deposit base -- in part caused by capital flight -- has added to the strains of Greek banks, who have become dependent on ECB funding for their liquidity needs as access to wholesale funding remains shut on sovereign debt fears.

Deposits have shrunk by 33.2 billion euros or 15.8 percent since the beginning of 2011. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)