ATHENS Feb 29 Greek business and
household bank deposits fell 3 percent in January, resuming last
year's steady decline, the country's central bank said on
Wednesday.
Bank of Greece data showed deposits fell to 168.96 billion
euros ($226.3 billion) in January from 174.23 billion euros the
previous month.
A shrinking deposit base, in part caused by capital flight,
has added to the strains on Greek banks, which have become
dependent on European Central Bank funding for their liquidity
needs as access to wholesale funding markets remains shut on
sovereign debt fears.
In 2011, deposits shrank by 16.8 percent, or 35.37 billion
euros.
