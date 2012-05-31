ATHENS May 31 Greek business and household bank deposits rose by 0.6 billion euros or 0.36 percent month-on-month in April, snapping last year's steady decline, data by the country's central bank showed on Thursday.

Bank of Greece data showed deposits rose to 165.95 billion euros ($206 billion) in April from 165.36 billion euros in the previous month.

A shrinking deposit base, in part caused by capital flight, has added to the strains on Greek banks, which have become dependent on European Central Bank funding for their liquidity needs as access to wholesale funding markets remains shut on sovereign debt concerns.

In 2011, deposits shrank by 16.8 percent, or 35.37 billion euros. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)