ATHENS, June 29 Greek business and household
bank deposits fell by 8.5 billion euros or 5.1 percent in May,
resuming their decline, central bank data showed on Friday.
Bank of Greece data showed deposits fell to 157.44 billion
euros ($199.4 billion) in May from 165.95 billion euros in the
previous month.
A shrinking deposit base, in part caused by capital flight,
has added to the strains on Greek banks, which have become
dependent on European Central Bank funding for their liquidity
needs as access to wholesale funding markets remains shut on
sovereign debt concerns.
In 2011, deposits shrank by 16.8 percent, or 35.37 billion
euros.
