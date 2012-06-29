ATHENS, June 29 Greek business and household bank deposits fell by 8.5 billion euros or 5.1 percent in May, resuming their decline, central bank data showed on Friday.

Bank of Greece data showed deposits fell to 157.44 billion euros ($199.4 billion) in May from 165.95 billion euros in the previous month.

A shrinking deposit base, in part caused by capital flight, has added to the strains on Greek banks, which have become dependent on European Central Bank funding for their liquidity needs as access to wholesale funding markets remains shut on sovereign debt concerns.

In 2011, deposits shrank by 16.8 percent, or 35.37 billion euros. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)