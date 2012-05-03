BRIEF-CVI Investments reports 5.5 pct passive stake in Sigma Labs
* CVI Investments Inc reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Sigma Labs Inc as of Feb 15 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2lh672f) Further company coverage:
ATHENS May 3 Greek business and household bank deposits rose by almost a billion euros or 0.6 percent in March, pausing last year's steady decline, data by the country's central bank showed on Thursday.
Bank of Greece data showed deposits rose to 165.36 billion euros ($218 billion) in March from 164.38 billion euros in the previous month.
A shrinking deposit base, in part caused by capital flight, has added to the strains on Greek banks, which have become dependent on European Central Bank funding for their liquidity needs as access to wholesale funding markets remains shut on sovereign debt concerns.
In 2011, deposits shrank by 16.8 percent, or 35.37 billion euros. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* CVI Investments Inc reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Sigma Labs Inc as of Feb 15 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2lh672f) Further company coverage:
Feb 24 U.S. auto sales in February will increase less than 1 percent from a year earlier, even as consumer discounts remain at record levels, industry consultants J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on Friday.
* CVI Investments Inc reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Sino-Global Shipping America as of Feb 15, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: