ATHENS Oct 25 Greek business and household bank deposits rose by 0.6 percent, or 0.94 billion euros, in September, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Bank of Greece data showed deposits increased to 154.33 billion euros in September from 153.39 billion euros in the previous month.

A shrinking deposit base, partly caused by capital flight, has added to the strains on Greek banks, which depend on central bank funding for their liquidity needs as access to wholesale funding markets remains shut on sovereign debt concerns.

In 2011, deposits shrank by 16.8 percent, or 35.37 billion euros.