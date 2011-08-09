ATHENS Aug 9 Greek business and household bank deposits fell for a sixth consecutive month in June, dropping 1.9 percent from the previous month to the lowest level since July 2007, the country's central bank said on Tuesday.

Bank of Greece data showed deposits fell to 188.2 billion euros in June from 191.9 billion in May.

A shrinking deposit base, partly caused by capital flight, has added to the strains of Greek banks, which have become reliant on ECB funding for their liquidity needs as access to wholesale funding remains mostly shut on sovereign debt concerns.

Deposits have shrunk by 21.4 billion euros or 10 percent since the beginning of the year. They have fallen by 49 billion euros or 21 percent since the begining of 2010 when Greece's debt crisis began.

Finance Minister Evangleos Venizelos told lawmakers on July 28 that the country's banking system had begun to see an inflow of deposits after euro zone leaders agreed to offer Greece a second bailout at a July 21 summit. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Writing by Ingrid Melander)