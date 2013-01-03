BRIEF-Avis Budget Group says amended its senior credit facility
* Avis budget group announces closing of €250 million senior notes offering and amends its senior credit facility
ATHENS Jan 3 Greek business and household bank deposits rose for a third consecutive month in November as uncertainty over the country's euro zone membership subsided, central bank data showed on Thursday.
Bank of Greece data showed deposits increased to 155.89 billion euros ($206.3 billion) at the end of November from 155.25 billion euros in the previous month.
Banks have lost about a third of their deposits since the country's debt crisis erupted in late 2009, partly due to capital flight on fears of a euro zone exit.
The shrinking deposit base added to strains on Greek lenders, which lost access to international funding markets and have come to depend on central bank funding for their liquidity.
Banks saw deposit inflows over the past few months after confidence increased that Greece's European partners will continue bankrolling the country to keep it in the euro zone.
NEW YORK, March 8 The dollar gained and stocks on Wall Street mostly rose on Wednesday after U.S. private sector hiring surged in February, underscoring the economy's strength and adding to expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week.
JOHANNESBURG, March 8 South African diversified miner Exxaro Resources will sell its 44 percent stake in chemical maker Tronox to focus on its core mining activities and to fund capital commitments, the company said on Wednesday.