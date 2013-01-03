ATHENS Jan 3 Greek business and household bank deposits rose for a third consecutive month in November as uncertainty over the country's euro zone membership subsided, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Bank of Greece data showed deposits increased to 155.89 billion euros ($206.3 billion) at the end of November from 155.25 billion euros in the previous month.

Banks have lost about a third of their deposits since the country's debt crisis erupted in late 2009, partly due to capital flight on fears of a euro zone exit.

The shrinking deposit base added to strains on Greek lenders, which lost access to international funding markets and have come to depend on central bank funding for their liquidity.

Banks saw deposit inflows over the past few months after confidence increased that Greece's European partners will continue bankrolling the country to keep it in the euro zone.