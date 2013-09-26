ATHENS, Sept 26 Greek bank deposits dropped
slightly in August, for the third straight month, central bank
data showed on Thursday.
Deposits of businesses and households fell 0.1 percent from
July to 162.21 billion euros ($219.10 billion), the Bank of
Greece said.
Greek banks had lost around 90 billion euros, a third of
their deposit base, after the country plunged into a debt crisis
in late 2009, partly due to capital flight on fears of a euro
zone exit.
They picked up slightly, by about 17 billion euros, in the
months following a mid-June 2012 election, which led to the
formation of a new government and eased fears Athens would leave
the single currency.
But the inflows have dried up since March, when Cyprus was
bailed out at the expense of bank deposit holders. Austerity-hit
households and businesses have also been running down bank
accounts to pay for higher taxes imposed as part of Greece's
international bailout as incomes drop.