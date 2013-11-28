ATHENS Nov 28 Greek bank deposits dropped for the fifth straight month in October to their lowest level this year, central bank data showed on Thursday, as austerity-hit Greeks run down bank accounts to pay for taxes under Greece's international bailout.

Businesses and household deposits fell by 0.6 percent month-on-month to 160.30 billion euros ($217.60 billion), the Bank of Greece said. Deposits have fallen by a net 2.4 billion euros since early June, the data showed.