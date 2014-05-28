BRIEF-Cardiome receives Notice of Compliance from Health Canada for its BRINAVESS NDS
* Cardiome receives notice of compliance from Health Canada for its BRINAVESS NDS
ATHENS May 28 Greek bank deposits rose slightly in April for the second month in a row, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
Business and household deposits rose to 161.3 billion euros ($219.7 billion) from 161.02 billion in March, the Bank of Greece said. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* Cardiome receives notice of compliance from Health Canada for its BRINAVESS NDS
* Pool of approximately 7,600 loans, totaling $1.65 billion in unpaid principal balance, is available for purchase by qualified bidders
* Smart Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of 3.385% series j senior unsecured debentures