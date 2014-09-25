BRIEF-Moody's assigns AA1 to Massachusetts' $777M GO bonds 2017 series A, B & C
* Moody's assigns AA1 to Massachusetts' $777M GO bonds 2017 series A, B & C; outlook stable
ATHENS, Sept 25 Greek bank deposits rose in August for the sixth straight month, central bank data showed on Thursday.
Business and household deposits rose to 164.23 billion euros ($208.8 billion) from 163.22 billion euros in July, the Bank of Greece said. (1 US dollar = 0.7864 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
* Moody's assigns AA1 to Massachusetts' $777M GO bonds 2017 series A, B & C; outlook stable
March 14 Investment firms Spectrum Equity and Cressey & Co will acquire a significant stake in Verisys Corporation, a U.S. provider of data and software that help healthcare providers with regulatory compliance, the company said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, March 14 More than US$200bn of US leveraged loans have been refinanced or repriced so far this year and with two weeks to go before the end of the quarter, volume is approaching the last peak of activity in the second quarter of 2013, when US$245bn of loans were redone.