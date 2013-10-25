ATHENS Oct 25 Greek bank deposits dropped for
the fourth straight month in September, central bank data showed
on Friday, as austerity-hit households run down bank accounts to
pay higher taxes imposed under Greece's international bailout.
Deposits of businesses and households fell 0.5 percent from
the previous month to 161.35 billion euros ($222.72 billion),
the Bank of Greece data showed, bringing total net outflows
since June to 1.79 billion euros.
As deposits shrink, tight credit amid the country's deepest
postwar slump is sapping demand for loans.
Credit to the private sector shrank 3.9 percent
year-on-year, the pace of contraction unchanged from August, the
central bank said. Loans to the private sector have been
contracting continuously for more than two years, aggravating
Greece's economic crisis.
Greek banks lost around 90 billion euros or a third of their
deposit base after Greece plunged into a debt crisis in late
2009, partly due to capital flight on fears of a euro zone exit.
About 17 billion euros returned to the banking system in the
months following a June 2012 election, which led to the
formation of a new government and eased fears that Athens would
leave the common currency.
But inflows have dried up and partly reversed since March,
when Cyprus was bailed out at the expense of bank deposit
holders, stoking fears that something similar might happen in
Greece.
Credit to businesses, a narrower measure in the data for the
private sector, declined at an annual pace of 4.7 percent after
a 4.5 percent drop in August.
Despite record low interest rates from the European Central
Bank, Greek businesses' inflation-adjusted borrowing costs have
hit an average 6.6 percent, their highest level since the
country joined the euro area, government estimates show.
Loans to households and private non-profit institutions
shrank 3.6 percent in September, Friday's data showed, the pace
unchanged from the previous month.