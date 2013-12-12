ATHENS Dec 12 Greek banks are well capitalised
and savers face no risk of seeing the value of their deposits
trimmed, the country's central bank chief said, financial daily
Imerisia reported on Thursday.
"There is no chance of a haircut on deposits in the
foreseeable future, given that banks have not yet made use of
significant capital buffers and will create additional ones from
the sale of non-core banking activities," George Provopoulos was
quoted as saying.
His comments were made at a briefing with bank employee
union representatives on Wednesday.
The country's top four banks were recapitalised with 28
billion euros ($38.6 billion) earlier this year to shore up
their solvency ratios after losses from a sovereign debt
writedown and bad loans.
They are undergoing stress test by BlackRock, the results of
which are expected by the end of the year.
The tests on the four largest lenders, all majority-owned by
Greece's bank rescue fund Hellenic Financial Stability Fund
(HFSF), are being carried out to check if this summer's
recapitalisation has left the banks capable of dealing with
future shocks.
Provopoulos will meet with BlackRock's CEO Lawrence Fink on
Thursday, an official at the central bank said.
Banks in Cyprus were shut for nearly two weeks in March
after the island agreed a 10-billion-euro bailout, which forced
major depositors to pay part of the cost of the rescue.
Capital controls are still in place on the island, with
limits on how much people can transfer from their accounts.
Cyprus is gradually easing the controls.
($1 = 0.7251 euros)
