Oct 1 Changing the terms of voluntary private
sector participation in a bailout for Greece agreed in July
could cost the support of private investors, the head of
Deutsche Bank said in an interview published on Saturday.
"If we reopen the voluntary accord of July 21, we will not
only lose precious time, but quite possibly also private
investor support," Josef Ackermann told the Sunday edition of
the Greek newspaper Kathimerini.
"The impact of such a move will be incalculable. This is why
I am warning in the most forceful way against any material
revision," said Ackermann, who is also head of the International
Institute of Finance (IIF), which has been leading bond swap
talks on behalf of banks.
Holders of Greek bonds agreed to accept a 21 percent
"haircut" on the value of their debt on July 21 as part of an
EU/IMF bailout. But EU officials have suggested that the
discount may have to be increased after EU and IMF inspectors go
through Greece's books.
Ackermann said the exposure of French and German banks' to
Greece was "absolutely manageable", and that it was "necessary
and important that euro zone governments stick to their pledges
and implement them on time and decisively".
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Writing by Peter Graff;
Editing by Catherine Evans)