LONDON Nov 9 The precedent set by the restructuring of Greek sovereign debt risks leaving banks more exposed to future financial crises of other countries, Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) Chief Executive Josef Ackermann said in an interview with the Financial Times on Wednesday.

Ackermann told the newspaper banks and other bondholders that volunteer for a 50 percent cut in the value of Greek sovereign debt could set a precedent for other sovereign haircuts.

Ackermann, who helped to orchestrate the so-called "private sector involvement" (PSI) in the rescue plan for Athens, insisted that the Greek PSI deal should be an "exception."

"If you open up Pandora's box, then who is willing to invest in sovereign risk? The violation of a risk-free asset class will have long-term consequences," he is quoted as saying in the article.

Ackermann also predicted voluntary agreements with private sector creditors would continue to be preferred to a "disorderly" sovereign default, which could trigger potentially disastrous claims on credit default swaps (CDS).

"I don't think you'll see a (disorderly) default in any country. You'll always have a voluntary burden-sharing," he told the FT.

Ackermann added he was sceptical that new capital rules would bolster investor confidence.

"Capital ratios are an important element but if you have a debt crisis on the periphery of Europe, you are factoring in a systemic risk that goes far beyond having some incremental capital. One percentage point of capital more or less is not really the decisive factor."

