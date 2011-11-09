LONDON Nov 9 The precedent set by the
restructuring of Greek sovereign debt risks leaving banks more
exposed to future financial crises of other countries, Deutsche
Bank (DBKGn.DE) Chief Executive Josef Ackermann said in an
interview with the Financial Times on Wednesday.
Ackermann told the newspaper banks and other bondholders
that volunteer for a 50 percent cut in the value of Greek
sovereign debt could set a precedent for other sovereign
haircuts.
Ackermann, who helped to orchestrate the so-called "private
sector involvement" (PSI) in the rescue plan for Athens,
insisted that the Greek PSI deal should be an "exception."
"If you open up Pandora's box, then who is willing to
invest in sovereign risk? The violation of a risk-free asset
class will have long-term consequences," he is quoted as saying
in the article.
Ackermann also predicted voluntary agreements with private
sector creditors would continue to be preferred to a
"disorderly" sovereign default, which could trigger potentially
disastrous claims on credit default swaps (CDS).
"I don't think you'll see a (disorderly) default in any
country. You'll always have a voluntary burden-sharing," he
told the FT.
Ackermann added he was sceptical that new capital rules
would bolster investor confidence.
"Capital ratios are an important element but if you have a
debt crisis on the periphery of Europe, you are factoring in a
systemic risk that goes far beyond having some incremental
capital. One percentage point of capital more or less is not
really the decisive factor."
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Richard Chang)