This diary is updated daily and new listings or amendments
are marked "*". All times are provisional and in GMT; +3 to get
Greek time.
_____________________________________________________________
DATE GMT/LOCAL INDICATOR PERIOD F/CAST PRIOR
-------------------------------------------------------------
07/09 0900/1200 CPI Aug 2.4%
07/09 0900/1200 HICP Aug 2.1%
08/09 0900/1200 Construction May 2.789k
08/09 0900/1200 Unemployment June 16.6%
09/09 0900/1200 Industrial output July -13.1%
15/09 0900/1200 Unemployment (qtr) Q2 15.9%
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS
ATHENS - Prime Minister George Papandreou to deliver a
speech at a ruling socialist PASOK party conference, at the
Faliron Sports Center, at 0745 GMT.
GREECE - Anti-austerity "Indignant" protesters call for
rallies, at Syntagma square in Athens and at other squares
across the country, at 1600 GMT.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS
ATHENS - The Hellenic Federation of Enterprises will present
its report on Greece's development, at the Cultural Center
Ellinikos Kosmos, at 1600 GMT.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
GOVERNMENT DEBT ISSUES
Date GMT City Event
06/09 NA Athens PDMA to auction 26-week
T-bills auction
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
EQUITIES
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
07/09 0800 Hellenic Cables HCAr.AT EGM
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS
ATHENS - Greece's statistics authority ELSTAT will release
seasonally unadjusted GDP provisional data for the second
quarter.
EQUITIES
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
08/09 1100 Boutaris BOUr.AT RGM
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS
THESSALONIKI, Northern Greece - Prime Minister George
Papandreou to inaugurate the Thessaloniki Trade Fair and deliver
his main annual economic policy speech.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS
ATHENS - Economist Conferences organises a one-day
conference on "The EU and IMF in an open discussion with the
Greek business community-Greece on the mend?", at Divani Apollon
Palace, in Vouliagmenis. IMF's mission chief for Greece Poul
Thomsen and Development Minister Mihalis Chrysohoidis are among
keynote speakers.
EQUITIES
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
19/09 0900 Axon Holdings (AXOr.AT) EGM
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
EQUITIES
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
23/09 0700 Domiki Kritis (DKRr.AT) EGM
23/09 0700 Nikas (NIKr.AT) EGM
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
EQUITIES
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
26/09 1400 MIG (MRFr.AT) EGM
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
EQUITIES
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
28/09 1300 Marfin Popular Bank MRBr.AT EGM
28/09 1200 Michaniki (MICr.AT) EGM
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
EQUITIES
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
30/09 0800 Pasal Real Est. (PASr.AT) EGM
30/09 0900 Naftemporiki (NAYr.AT) EGM
30/09 1100 Centric (DESr.AT) EGM
30/09 0800 Ikona-Ihos IKIr.AT EGM