_____________________________________________________________
DATE GMT/LOCAL INDICATOR PERIOD F/CAST PRIOR
------------------------------------------------------------
10/02 1000/1200 Industrial Output Dec -6.1%
13/02 1000/1200 Unemployment Nov 27.8%
14/02 1000/1200 CPI y/y Jan -1.7%
14/02 1000/1200 GDP yy flash est NSA Q4
17/02 1000/1200 Harmonised CPI y/y Jan -1.8%
28/02 1000/1200 PPI y/y Jan -0.2%
28/02 1000/1200 Retail sales y/y Dec 2.9%
06/03 1000/1200 Unemployment Dec
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6
GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS
RUSSIA - Greek President Karolos Papoulias is visiting Sochi
for the opening of the Winter Olympics. To February 8.
ATHENS - European Commissioner for Regional Policy Johannes
Hahn is visiting Athens. To February 7.
ATHENS - European Commission and Greek Presidency of the
European Union Council organise conference on the EU Strategy for
the Adriatic and Ioanian Region, at Divani Caravel Hotel, at
1000. Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, Deputy Prime Minister and
Foreign Minister Evangelos Venizelos, Development Minister Kostis
Hatzidakis and European Commissioner for Regional Policy Johannes
Hahn are among keynote speakers. Press conference will follow at
1345. To February 7.
ATHENS - The Greek Presidency of the European Union and
Kathimerini newspaper organise an event titled: "Dare for
Democracy", at the Athens Music Hall. Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Evangelos
Venizelos are among keynote speakers. To February 7.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12
GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS
MALTA - Greek President Karolos Papoulias is visiting Malta.
To February 14.
EQUITIES
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
12/02 1400 Jumbo EGM
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14
EQUITIES
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
14/02 0700 Coca-Cola HBC Q4
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25
GOVERNMENT DEBT ISSUES
DATE GMT City Event
04/02 NA Athens PDMA to auction 26-Week T-Bills.
EQUITIES
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
25/02 NA Fourlis Q4
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27
EQUITIES
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
27/02 1000 Bank of Greece EGM
27/02 0800 Ellaktor EGM
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28
EQUITIES
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
28/02 NA Eurobank Ergasias Q4 results
THURSDAY, MARCH 6
EQUITIES
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
06/03 NA OTE Q4 results
