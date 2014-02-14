This diary is updated daily and new listings or amendments are
marked "*". All times are provisional and in GMT; +2 to get Greek
time.
_____________________________________________________________
DATE GMT/LOCAL INDICATOR PERIOD F/CAST PRIOR
------------------------------------------------------------
17/02 1000/1200 Harmonised CPI y/y Jan -1.8%
28/02 1000/1200 PPI y/y Jan -0.2%
28/02 1000/1200 Retail sales y/y Dec 2.9%
06/03 1000/1200 Unemployment Dec 28%
10/03 1000/1200 CPI y/y Feb
10/03 1000/1200 Harmonised CPI y/y Feb
11/03 1000/1200 GDP yy prov NSA Q4
12/03 1000/1200 Industrial Output Jan 0.5%
13/03 1000/1200 Unemployment Q4
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17
GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS
*ATHENS - European Commissioner for Home Affairs Cecilia
Malmstrom is visiting Athens. She will take part in a meeting
organised by the Greek Parliament for the heads of Justice and
Home Affairs Committiees of the 28 European member states, at the
parliament at 0700.
THESSALONIKI - The Economist organises a Greek EU Presidency
Summit titled "Sea of Europe: Routing the Map for Economic
Growth", at Hyatt Regency Hotel, at 1200. Deputy Prime Minister
and Foreign Minister Evangelos Venizelos and the leader of the
main opposition SYRIZA party Alexis Tsipras are among keynote
speakers. To February 18.
EQUITIES
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
25/02 NA Fourlis Q4
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27
EQUITIES
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
27/02 1000 Bank of Greece EGM
27/02 0800 Ellaktor EGM
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28
EQUITIES
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
28/02 NA Eurobank Ergasias Q4 results
THURSDAY, MARCH 6
EQUITIES
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
06/03 NA OTE Q4 results
