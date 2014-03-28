This diary is updated daily and new listings or amendments are marked "*". All times are provisional and in GMT; +2 to get Greek time. _____________________________________________________________ DATE GMT/LOCAL INDICATOR PERIOD F/CAST PRIOR ------------------------------------------------------------ 28/03 1000/1200 PPI y/y Feb -0,9% 31/03 1000/1200 Retail Sales Jan -6,1% 01/04 1000/1200 PMI Mar 51,3% 09/04 1000/1200 Industrial output Feb 1,1% 10/04 1000/1200 Unemployment (monthly) Jan 27,5% 10/04 1000/1200 CPI y/y Mar -1,1% 10/04 1000/1200 Harmonised CPI (y/y) Mar -0,9% 11/04 NA Construction Jan 17/04 NA Cbank C/A y/y Feb -0,215b FRIDAY, MARCH 28 GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS *ATHENS - The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce organises forum on: "Taxation-at the turning point of the Greek Economy", at the Athenaeum Intercontinental Hotel, at 0830. ITALY - Greek President Karolos Papoulias visits Italy and is expected to meet Pope Francis. He will also meet his Italian counterpart Giorgio Napolitano. EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 28/03 0800 Alpha Bank EGM 28/03 0800 Piraeus Bank EGM MONDAY, MARCH 31 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 31/03 NA Folli Follie Q4 results 31/03 NA Ellaktor Q4 results 31/03 NA OPAP Q4 results TUESDAY, APRIL 1 GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS ATHENS - The Communist affiliated group PAME organises a rally in central Athens to protest an informal meeting of European finance ministers in Athens. Protesters will rally in Omonoia, at 1700. ATHENS - The Greek European Presidency organises an informal meeting of Ministers for Economic and Financial Affairs, at Zappeion Hall. To April 2. FRIDAY, APRIL 4 GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS ATHENS - Informal meeting of European Ministers for Foreign Affairs, at Zappeion Hall. To April 5. TUESDAY, APRIL 8 GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS *ATHENS - The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research IOBE and the European Commission's Task Force for Greece along with the Representation of the European Commission (EC) in Greece organise presentation on: "The economic effects of structural reforms", at the European Parliament Office in Greece, at 1000. Head of the EC Representation in Greece Panos Kavounis and Horst Reichenbach, head of the Commission's Task Force for Greece, are among keyote speakers. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 9 GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS ATHENS - Private sector union GSEE to stage a 24-hour anti-austerity strike. Protesters will rally at Klafthmonos Square, at 0900. THURSDAY, APRIL 10 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 10/04 1100 Intralot EGM MOMDAY, APRIL 14 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 14/04 1000 Eurobank Properties AGM *NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story on the event. INDEX OF DIARIES - double-click on