This diary is updated daily and new listings or amendments are marked "*". All times are provisional and in GMT; +3 to get Greek time. _____________________________________________________________ DATE GMT/LOCAL INDICATOR PERIOD F/CAST PRIOR ------------------------------------------------------------ 11/08 0900/1200 Unemployment May 15.8% 12/08 0900/1200 GDP y/y flash est. Q2 -5.5% 12/08 0900/1200 GDP q/q flash est. Q2 0.2% 18/08 NA Cbank C/A June 1.998b 29/08 0900/1200 PPI July 6.6% 31/08 0900/1200 Retail sales June -10.9% 01/09 0800/1100 PMI Aug 45.2 07/09 0900/1200 CPI Aug 2.4% 07/09 0900/1200 HICP Aug 2.1% 08/09 0900/1200 Construction May 08/09 0900/1200 Unemployment June 08/09 0900/1200 GDP y/y prov. est. Q2 08/09 0900/1200 GDP q/q prov. est. Q2 09/09 0900/1200 Industrial output July FRIDAY, AUGUST 12 GOVERNMENT DEBT ISSUES Date GMT City Event 12/08 NA Athens PDMA to announce amount
for T-bills auction MONDAY, AUGUST 15
Assumption Day. Official holiday, markets closed. TUESDAY, AUGUST 16 GOVERNMENT DEBT ISSUES Date GMT City Event 16/08 NA Athens PDMA to auction
13-week T-bills WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 24/08 1300 Technical Publ. TCPr.AT EGM THURSDAY, AUGUST 25 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 25/08 NA OPAP (OPAr.AT) H1 results 25/08 0700 Nikas (NIKr.AT) EGM MONDAY, AUGUST 29 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 29/08 NA Eurobank EFGr.AT H1 results 29/08 0500 Alapis ALAr.AT EGM TUESDAY, AUGUST 30 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 30/08 1400 Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) H1 results 30/08 1400 National Bank (NBGr.AT) H1 results WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 31/08 NA Hellenic Petrol (HEPr.AT) Q2 results 31/08 NA Piraeus Bank (BOPr.AT) H1 results SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS
THESSALONIKI, Northern Greece - Prime Minister George Papandreou to inaugurate the Thessaloniki Trade Fair and deliver his main annual economic policy speech. MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS
ATHENS - Economist Conferences organises a one-day conference on "The EU and IMF in an open discussion with the Greek business community-Greece on the mend?", at Divani Apollon Palace, in Vouliagmenis.
Feb 8 The scads of analysts and fund managers at some money management firms may just be there as window dressing.
