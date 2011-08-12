Qatar's Barwa Real Estate Q4 swings to profit
DUBAI, Feb 8 Qatar's Barwa Real Estate , one of the Gulf Arab state's largest listed developers, swung to a fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
This diary is updated daily and new listings or amendments are marked "*". All times are provisional and in GMT; +3 to get Greek time. _____________________________________________________________ DATE GMT/LOCAL INDICATOR PERIOD F/CAST PRIOR ------------------------------------------------------------ 18/08 NA Cbank C/A June 1.998b 29/08 0900/1200 PPI July 6.6% 31/08 0900/1200 Retail sales June -10.9% 01/09 0800/1100 PMI Aug 45.2 07/09 0900/1200 CPI Aug 2.4% 07/09 0900/1200 HICP Aug 2.1% 08/09 0900/1200 Construction May 2.789k 08/09 0900/1200 Unemployment June 16.6% 08/09 0900/1200 GDP y/y prov. est. Q2 08/09 0900/1200 GDP q/q prov. est. Q2 09/09 0900/1200 Industrial output July -13.1% 15/09 0900/1200 Unemployment (qtr) Q2 15.9% FRIDAY, AUGUST 12 GOVERNMENT DEBT ISSUES Date GMT City Event 12/08 NA Athens PDMA to announce amount
for T-bills auction MONDAY, AUGUST 15
Assumption Day. Official holiday, markets closed. TUESDAY, AUGUST 16 GOVERNMENT DEBT ISSUES Date GMT City Event 16/08 NA Athens PDMA to auction
13-week T-bills WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 24/08 1300 Technical Publ. TCPr.AT EGM THURSDAY, AUGUST 25 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 25/08 NA OPAP (OPAr.AT) H1 results 25/08 0700 Nikas (NIKr.AT) EGM MONDAY, AUGUST 29 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 29/08 NA Eurobank EFGr.AT H1 results 29/08 0500 Alapis ALAr.AT EGM TUESDAY, AUGUST 30 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 30/08 1400 Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) H1 results 30/08 1400 National Bank (NBGr.AT) H1 results WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 31/08 NA Hellenic Petrol (HEPr.AT) Q2 results 31/08 NA Piraeus Bank (BOPr.AT) H1 results WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 07/09 0800 Hellenic Cables HCAr.AT EGM SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS
THESSALONIKI, Northern Greece - Prime Minister George Papandreou to inaugurate the Thessaloniki Trade Fair and deliver his main annual economic policy speech. MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS
ATHENS - Economist Conferences organises a one-day conference on "The EU and IMF in an open discussion with the Greek business community-Greece on the mend?", at Divani Apollon Palace, in Vouliagmenis. EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 19/09 0900 Axon Holdings (AXOr.AT) EGM FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 30/09 0800 Pasal Real Est. (PASr.AT) EGM 30/09 0900 Naftemporiki (NAYr.AT) EGM 30/09 1100 Centric (DESr.AT) EGM
MUMBAI, Feb 8 India's National Stock Exchange named Vikram Limaye, CEO of IDFC Ltd, as its new chief executive and managing director, the infrastructure financier said on Wednesday.
* Says NSE board approved appointment of Vikram Limaye, managing director & CEO of IDFC Limited as the managing director & CEO of exchange Source text: http://bit.ly/2lojVIO Further company coverage: