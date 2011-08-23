This diary is updated daily and new listings or amendments are marked "*". All times are provisional and in GMT; +3 to get Greek time. _____________________________________________________________ DATE GMT/LOCAL INDICATOR PERIOD F/CAST PRIOR ------------------------------------------------------------- 29/08 0900/1200 PPI July 6.6% 31/08 0900/1200 Retail sales June -10.9% 01/09 0800/1100 PMI Aug 45.2 07/09 0900/1200 CPI Aug 2.4% 07/09 0900/1200 HICP Aug 2.1% 08/09 0900/1200 Construction May 2.789k 08/09 0900/1200 Unemployment June 16.6% 08/09 0900/1200 GDP y/y prov. est. Q2 08/09 0900/1200 GDP q/q prov. est. Q2 09/09 0900/1200 Industrial output July -13.1% 15/09 0900/1200 Unemployment (qtr) Q2 15.9%

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS

ATHENS - Deputy Finance Minister Pantelis Oikonomou meets with the Confederation of Merchants and Small Enterprises of Greece (GSEVEE), to discuss its proposals for the new tax bill, at the ministry, at 1200 GMT.

*ATHENS - Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos to deliver a keynote speech on "The Greek Economy: Opportunities and Prospects", for business representatives participating in 6th Annual Roadshow in London, at Grande Bretagne Hotel, at 1500 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24 GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS

ATHENS - The Institute of Small Businesses of trade association GSEVEE holds a press conference to present the results of its research on the effects of the economic climate on small and very small businesses in Greece, at GSEVEE's amphitheathre, at 0900 GMT.

*ATHENS - Health Ministry's top officials to meet with hospital heads, at the National Health Centre, at 0900 GMT.

*ATHENS - Health Minister Andreas Loverdos and Defence Minister Panos Beglitis to hold joint press conference on extending the supply of methadone for drug users to military hospitals, at the National Health Centre, at 0800 GMT.

EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 24/08 1300 Technical Publ. TCPr.AT EGM THURSDAY, AUGUST 25 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 25/08 NA OPAP ( OPAr.AT ) H1 results 25/08 0700 Nikas ( NIKr.AT ) EGM 25/08 0800 Crown Hellas HLCr.AT EGM MONDAY, AUGUST 29 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 29/08 NA Eurobank EFGr.AT H1 results 29/08 0500 Alapis ALAr.AT EGM 29/08 NA Motor Oil ( MORr.AT ) H1 results TUESDAY, AUGUST 30 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 30/08 1400 Alpha Bank ( ACBr.AT ) H1 results 30/08 1400 National Bank ( NBGr.AT ) H1 results 30/08 NA Fourlis Holdings ( FRLr.AT ) H1 results 30/08 NA PPC ( DEHr.AT ) H1 results WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 31/08 NA Hellenic Petroleum ( HEPr.AT ) Q2 results 31/08 NA Piraeus Bank ( BOPr.AT ) H1 results WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 07/09 0800 Hellenic Cables HCAr.AT EGM THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 08/09 1100 Boutaris BOUr.AT RGM SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS

THESSALONIKI, Northern Greece - Prime Minister George Papandreou to inaugurate the Thessaloniki Trade Fair and deliver his main annual economic policy speech. MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS