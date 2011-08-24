This diary is updated daily and new listings or amendments
are marked "*". All times are provisional and in GMT; +3 to get
Greek time.
_____________________________________________________________
DATE GMT/LOCAL INDICATOR PERIOD F/CAST PRIOR
-------------------------------------------------------------
29/08 0900/1200 PPI July 6.6%
31/08 0900/1200 Retail sales June -10.9%
01/09 0800/1100 PMI Aug 45.2
07/09 0900/1200 CPI Aug 2.4%
07/09 0900/1200 HICP Aug 2.1%
08/09 0900/1200 Construction May 2.789k
08/09 0900/1200 Unemployment June 16.6%
08/09 0900/1200 GDP y/y prov. est. Q2
08/09 0900/1200 GDP q/q prov. est. Q2
09/09 0900/1200 Industrial output July -13.1%
15/09 0900/1200 Unemployment (qtr) Q2 15.9%
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24
GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS
ATHENS - The Institute of Small Businesses of trade
association GSEVEE holds a press conference to present the
results of its research on the effects of the economic climate
on small and very small businesses in Greece, at GSEVEE's
amphitheathre, at 0900 GMT.
ATHENS - Health Ministry's top officials to meet with
hospital heads, at the National Health Centre, at 0900 GMT.
ATHENS - Health Minister Andreas Loverdos and Defence
Minister Panos Beglitis to hold joint press conference on
extending the supply of methadone for drug users to military
hospitals, at the National Health Centre, at 0800 GMT.
*ATHENS - Prime Minister George Papandreou chairs cabinet
meeting, at parliament, at 0900 GMT.
*ATHENS - Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos chairs
governing party's Economic Committee meeting, at parliament, at
1530 GMT.
EQUITIES
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
24/08 1300 Technical Publ. TCPr.AT EGM
THURSDAY, AUGUST 25
GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS
*ATHENS - German Deputy Economy Minister Stefan Kapferer
arrives for a one-day visit to Athens with a group of
businessmen. He will meet with Development Minister Michalis
Chrysochoidis, to discuss the prospect of German investments in
Greece.
EQUITIES
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
25/08 NA OPAP (OPAr.AT) H1 results
25/08 0700 Nikas (NIKr.AT) EGM
25/08 0800 Crown Hellas HLCr.AT EGM
MONDAY, AUGUST 29
EQUITIES
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
29/08 NA Eurobank EFGr.AT H1 results
29/08 0500 Alapis ALAr.AT EGM
29/08 NA Motor Oil (MORr.AT) H1 results
TUESDAY, AUGUST 30
EQUITIES
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
30/08 1400 Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) H1 results
30/08 1400 National Bank (NBGr.AT) H1 results
30/08 NA Fourlis Holdings (FRLr.AT) H1 results
30/08 NA PPC (DEHr.AT) H1 results
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31
EQUITIES
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
31/08 NA Hellenic Petroleum (HEPr.AT) Q2 results
31/08 NA Piraeus Bank (BOPr.AT) H1 results
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
EQUITIES
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
07/09 0800 Hellenic Cables HCAr.AT EGM
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
EQUITIES
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
08/09 1100 Boutaris BOUr.AT RGM
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS
THESSALONIKI, Northern Greece - Prime Minister George
Papandreou to inaugurate the Thessaloniki Trade Fair and deliver
his main annual economic policy speech.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS
ATHENS - Economist Conferences organises a one-day
conference on "The EU and IMF in an open discussion with the
Greek business community-Greece on the mend?", at Divani Apollon
Palace, in Vouliagmenis.
EQUITIES
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
19/09 0900 Axon Holdings (AXOr.AT) EGM
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
EQUITIES
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
26/09 1400 MIG (MRFr.AT) EGM
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
EQUITIES
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
28/09 1300 Marfin Popular Bank MRBr.AT EGM
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
EQUITIES
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
30/09 0800 Pasal Real Est. (PASr.AT) EGM
30/09 0900 Naftemporiki (NAYr.AT) EGM
30/09 1100 Centric (DESr.AT) EGM
30/09 0800 Ikona-Ihos IKIr.AT EGM