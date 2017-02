This diary is updated daily and new listings or amendments are marked "*". All times are provisional and in GMT; +3 to get Greek time. _____________________________________________________________ DATE GMT/LOCAL INDICATOR PERIOD F/CAST PRIOR ------------------------------------------------------------- 29/08 0900/1200 PPI July 6.6% 31/08 0900/1200 Retail sales June -10.9% 01/09 0800/1100 PMI Aug 45.2 07/09 0900/1200 CPI Aug 2.4% 07/09 0900/1200 HICP Aug 2.1% 08/09 0900/1200 Construction May 2.789k 08/09 0900/1200 Unemployment June 16.6% 08/09 0900/1200 GDP y/y prov. est. Q2 08/09 0900/1200 GDP q/q prov. est. Q2 09/09 0900/1200 Industrial output July -13.1% 15/09 0900/1200 Unemployment (qtr) Q2 15.9%

THURSDAY, AUGUST 25 GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS

ATHENS - German Deputy Economy Minister Stefan Kapferer arrives for a one-day visit to Athens with a group of businessmen to discuss the prospect of German investments in Greece. He will meet Development Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis and alternate Development Minister Haris Pampoukis, at the ministry, at 0930 GMT. Statements to the press at 1030 GMT. Kapferer will then meet Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos at the ministry, at 1230 GMT and Environment Minister George Papaconstantinou, at the ministry, at 1500 GMT.

EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 25/08 NA OPAP ( OPAr.AT ) H1 results 25/08 0700 Nikas ( NIKr.AT ) EGM 25/08 0800 Crown Hellas HLCr.AT EGM MONDAY, AUGUST 29 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 29/08 NA Eurobank EFGr.AT H1 results 29/08 NA Motor Oil ( MORr.AT ) H1 results TUESDAY, AUGUST 30 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 30/08 1400 Alpha Bank ( ACBr.AT ) H1 results 30/08 1400 National Bank ( NBGr.AT ) H1 results 30/08 NA Fourlis Holdings ( FRLr.AT ) H1 results 30/08 NA PPC ( DEHr.AT ) H1 results 30/08 NA Folli Follie ( HDFr.AT ) H1 results WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 31/08 NA Hellenic Petroleum ( HEPr.AT ) Q2 results 31/08 NA Piraeus Bank ( BOPr.AT ) H1 results 31/08 NA Intralot ( INLr.AT ) H1 results WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 07/09 0800 Hellenic Cables HCAr.AT EGM THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 08/09 1100 Boutaris BOUr.AT RGM SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS

THESSALONIKI, Northern Greece - Prime Minister George Papandreou to inaugurate the Thessaloniki Trade Fair and deliver his main annual economic policy speech. MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS