UPDATE 3-Diamond Offshore sees recovery when oil "well over $60"
* Revenue of $391.9 mln vs est $358.3 mln (Updates shares; adds outlook)
This diary is updated daily and new listings or amendments are marked "*". All times are provisional and in GMT; +3 to get Greek time. _____________________________________________________________ DATE GMT/LOCAL INDICATOR PERIOD F/CAST PRIOR ------------------------------------------------------------- 31/08 0900/1200 Retail sales June -10.9% 01/09 0800/1100 PMI Aug 45.2 07/09 0900/1200 CPI Aug 2.4% 07/09 0900/1200 HICP Aug 2.1% 08/09 0900/1200 Construction May 2.789k 08/09 0900/1200 Unemployment June 16.6% 08/09 0900/1200 GDP y/y prov. est. Q2 08/09 0900/1200 GDP q/q prov. est. Q2 09/09 0900/1200 Industrial output July -13.1% 15/09 0900/1200 Unemployment (qtr) Q2 15.9%
MONDAY, AUGUST 29 GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS
*ATHENS - The management of Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) and EFG
Eurobank EFGr.AT hold a press conference at the Hilton hotel,
at 1100 GMT.
EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 29/08 NA Eurobank EFGr.AT H1 results 29/08 NA Motor Oil (MORr.AT) H1 results 29/08 NA Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) H1 results TUESDAY, AUGUST 30 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 30/08 1400 Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) H1 results 30/08 1400 National Bank (NBGr.AT) H1 results 30/08 NA Fourlis Holdings (FRLr.AT) H1 results 30/08 NA PPC (DEHr.AT) H1 results 30/08 NA Folli Follie (HDFr.AT) H1 results WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 31/08 NA Hellenic Petroleum (HEPr.AT) Q2 results 31/08 NA Piraeus Bank (BOPr.AT) H1 results 31/08 NA Intralot (INLr.AT) H1 results WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 07/09 0800 Hellenic Cables HCAr.AT EGM THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 08/09 1100 Boutaris BOUr.AT RGM SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS
THESSALONIKI, Northern Greece - Prime Minister George Papandreou to inaugurate the Thessaloniki Trade Fair and deliver his main annual economic policy speech. MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS
ATHENS - Economist Conferences organises a one-day conference on "The EU and IMF in an open discussion with the Greek business community-Greece on the mend?", at Divani Apollon Palace, in Vouliagmenis. EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 19/09 0900 Axon Holdings (AXOr.AT) EGM MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 26/09 1400 MIG (MRFr.AT) EGM WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 28/09 1300 Marfin Popular Bank MRBr.AT EGM 28/09 1200 Michaniki (MICr.AT) EGM FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 30/09 0800 Pasal Real Est. (PASr.AT) EGM 30/09 0900 Naftemporiki (NAYr.AT) EGM 30/09 1100 Centric (DESr.AT) EGM 30/09 0800 Ikona-Ihos IKIr.AT EGM
