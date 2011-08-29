This diary is updated daily and new listings or amendments are marked "*". All times are provisional and in GMT; +3 to get Greek time. _____________________________________________________________ DATE GMT/LOCAL INDICATOR PERIOD F/CAST PRIOR ------------------------------------------------------------- 31/08 0900/1200 Retail sales June -10.9% 01/09 0800/1100 PMI Aug 45.2 07/09 0900/1200 CPI Aug 2.4% 07/09 0900/1200 HICP Aug 2.1% 08/09 0900/1200 Construction May 2.789k 08/09 0900/1200 Unemployment June 16.6% 08/09 0900/1200 GDP y/y prov. est. Q2 08/09 0900/1200 GDP q/q prov. est. Q2 09/09 0900/1200 Industrial output July -13.1% 15/09 0900/1200 Unemployment (qtr) Q2 15.9%

MONDAY, AUGUST 29 GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS

*ATHENS - The management of Alpha Bank ( ACBr.AT ) and EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT hold a press conference at the Hilton hotel, at 1100 GMT.

EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 29/08 NA Eurobank EFGr.AT H1 results 29/08 NA Motor Oil ( MORr.AT ) H1 results 29/08 NA Alpha Bank ( ACBr.AT ) H1 results TUESDAY, AUGUST 30 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 30/08 1400 Alpha Bank ( ACBr.AT ) H1 results 30/08 1400 National Bank ( NBGr.AT ) H1 results 30/08 NA Fourlis Holdings ( FRLr.AT ) H1 results 30/08 NA PPC ( DEHr.AT ) H1 results 30/08 NA Folli Follie ( HDFr.AT ) H1 results WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 31/08 NA Hellenic Petroleum ( HEPr.AT ) Q2 results 31/08 NA Piraeus Bank ( BOPr.AT ) H1 results 31/08 NA Intralot ( INLr.AT ) H1 results WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 07/09 0800 Hellenic Cables HCAr.AT EGM THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 08/09 1100 Boutaris BOUr.AT RGM SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS

THESSALONIKI, Northern Greece - Prime Minister George Papandreou to inaugurate the Thessaloniki Trade Fair and deliver his main annual economic policy speech. MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS