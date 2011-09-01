This diary is updated daily and new listings or amendments are marked "*". All times are provisional and in GMT; +3 to get Greek time. _____________________________________________________________ DATE GMT/LOCAL INDICATOR PERIOD F/CAST PRIOR ------------------------------------------------------------- 07/09 0900/1200 CPI Aug 2.4% 07/09 0900/1200 HICP Aug 2.1% 08/09 0900/1200 Construction May 2.789k 08/09 0900/1200 Unemployment June 16.6% 09/09 0900/1200 Industrial output July -13.1% 15/09 0900/1200 Unemployment (qtr) Q2 15.9% THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS

PARIS - Prime Minister George Papandreou to visit Paris, in order to participate in a meeting of Heads of States and Governments on Libya. To September 2. SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS

ATHENS - Prime Minister George Papandreou to deliver a speech at a ruling socialist PASOK party conference, at the Faliron Sports Center, at 0745 GMT.

*GREECE - Anti-austerity "Indignant" protesters call for rallies, at Syntagma square in Athens and at other squares across the country, at 1600 GMT. MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS

ATHENS - The Hellenic Federation of Enterprises will present its report on Greece's development, at the Cultural Center Ellinikos Kosmos, at 1600 GMT. WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 07/09 0800 Hellenic Cables HCAr.AT EGM THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS

ATHENS - Greece's statistics authority ELSTAT will release seasonally unadjusted GDP provisional data for the second quarter. EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 08/09 1100 Boutaris BOUr.AT RGM SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS

THESSALONIKI, Northern Greece - Prime Minister George Papandreou to inaugurate the Thessaloniki Trade Fair and deliver his main annual economic policy speech. MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS