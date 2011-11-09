ATHENS Nov 9 As party leaders spend their time
arguing over who will lead Greece to early elections, disgusted
Greeks feel mocked by an infantile political class that has long
since lost touch with their everyday struggles.
After three days of squabbling between Socialists and
Conservatives over every detail of a coalition government, the
mood in Athens on Wednesday ranged from anger and
disillusionment to plain indifference.
"I feel disgust. They are mocking us and we are sick of
them," said Mary Melenikou, 32, an office clerk. "They are not
telling the truth and they don't care about us. They can't agree
because they are afraid to take responsibility for each other's
actions."
Greeks have watched aghast as party leaders bickered over
who might get which job, only weeks before the country will go
bankrupt if it does not get a new government to negotiate a
financial lifeline from the EU and IMF.
Some coped with the stress by professing not to care any
longer who replaces Prime Minister George Papandreou, whose
outgoing socialist government lapsed into chaos.
"I've reached my limits. I don't care who will be 'the next
guy' anymore" said Costas Polatoglu, a 34-year-old graphic
designer, echoing the sentiment of many Greeks who feel
politicians don't represent them.
"I don't trust them. I only hope that if we reach rock
bottom we may start rising again."
The coalition was agreed late on Sunday to win parliamentary
approval for a euro zone bailout that Greece needs to avert
bankruptcy when big debt repayments come due in December.
However, nothing else has been agreed beyond a preferred
date for early elections, Feb. 19.
Greece's European lenders, worried that the survival of the
euro itself is at stake, want written assurances that party
leaders will keep their word on implementing the terms of the
bailout, agreed by at a euro zone summit last month.
"These people are behaving like children. Enough is enough!"
said Leni Papadopoulou, 57, a public sector pensioner. "They
need to agree on something for the sake of our country, so that
we can start living again."
Christina Dimitrakopoulou, a law student, believed that
everything Greek politicians have done so far has been wrong,
and deciding on a premier's name wouldn't change anything.
"I don't trust anyone anymore. I am surprised that some
politicians call for elections. Do they want to govern ruins or
have they got their own interests?" she said.
Dimitrakopoulou, 18, said she could work in her family's
insurance business, but many of her friends are unemployed and
faced with hardship.
Greeks have been suffered with wage and pension cuts, a
recession into its fourth year and rising inflation.
Many feel the bitter pill they are being asked to swallow
will cure nothing. "With or without a government, for us it's
the same," said Vangelis Panagiotakos, 18, a student.
"The only thing I'm worried about is if it gets worse, we
may see uprisings, people fighting against each other. Horrible
things."
(Writing by Karolina Tagaris; editing by David Stamp)