ATHENS Oct 3 Greece and its EU/IMF inspectors have not concluded talks about a further bailout tranche for the debt-laden country, sources said on Monday, dismissing earlier statements by its deputy finance minister that the negotiations have been broadly completed.

"The talks are not over," one official with direct knowledge of the talks told Reuters. The inspection team, also known as the "troika," was still examining Greece's budget numbers and other reforms required for the disbursement of the aid.

Earlier on Monday, Greek deputy Finance Minister Pantelis Oikonomou said that Greece and the inspectors have broadly completed the negotiations and that the troika would start drafting its report on Wednesday, after two more visits at the country's General Accounting Office. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; writing by Harry Papachristou)