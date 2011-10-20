ATHENS Oct 20 A ruling party deputy said she would vote against a key labour law provision in Greece's austerity bill later on Thursday, defying government warnings that rejection of any part of the legislation could lead to the country's bankruptcy.

"I find it impossible to vote for the article, as it is," former labour minister Louka Katseli told parliament. Her defection can not block the bill.

The article effectively weakens collective wage agreements at smaller firms. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)