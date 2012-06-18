By Michael Stott
| ATHENS, June 18
ATHENS, June 18 Pro-bailout party New Democracy
may have come first in Sunday's Greek election but the radical
left anti-austerity SYRIZA bloc was celebrating like the real
winner well into the warm Athens night.
The election exposed a struggling nation deeply divided over
whether to implement a harsh austerity package, the price for
receiving a total of 240 billion euros in bailout money from the
European Union and IMF to save its near-bankrupt economy.
"My biggest fear is of a social explosion," said a senior
adviser to the country's likely next prime minister, New
Democracy leader Antonis Samaras.
"If there is no change in the policy mix, we're going to
have a social explosion even if you bring Jesus Christ to govern
this country."
According to official figures with 99.9 percent of the votes
counted, Samaras's conservative New Democracy party won just
29.7 percent of the vote, only 2.7 percentage points more than
SYRIZA, which almost doubled its support from the previous
election held on May 6.
When the votes for Greece's other anti-bailout parties,
ranging from the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn to the Marxist-Leninist
KKE, are added to SYRIZA's tally, up to 52 percent of Greeks
cast ballots against the terms of the international deal.
New Democracy supporters had initially slumped despairing in
their seats at the party's plush new headquarters as exit polls
showed less than half a percentage point separating them from
SYRIZA, only to cheer up as official results showing a better
performance trickled in.
Even then, celebrations were muted. "What is there for us to
celebrate ?" a member of Samaras's inner circle said. "Our
country is in such a deep crisis."
The streets of central Athens are scarred with repeated
waves of protests, some hospitals are running short of vital
medicines, thousands of businesses have closed, beggars and
rough sleepers are multiplying and suicides are rising.
New Democracy's Samaras now faces the awkward task of
convincing the centre-left PASOK movement to join a coalition
charged with implementing highly unpopular spending cuts and
privatisations, while the economy nosedives.
Under the terms of the international bailout, the new
government must fire up to 150,000 civil servants, slash
spending by 11 billion euros this month, sell off a swathe of
state-owned companies, improve tax collection and open closed
professions to competition.
Once Greece's ruling party, PASOK's support collapsed to
just 12.3 percent in Sunday's vote, giving the two pro-bailout
parties just 40 percent of the popular vote, not a strong
mandate for austerity.
A PASOK-New Democracy coalition is guaranteed a
parliamentary majority thanks to a quirk of Greek electoral law
which gives the winning party a bonus of 50 extra seats. But
that will not win it the argument on Greece's streets.
The Greek economy is expected to shrink by 5 percent this
year after contracting 7 percent last year and unemployment is
running at almost 23 percent. Many economists believe that the
harsh austerity measures will only make matters worse in the
short term.
Ominously, PASOK's first reaction to the results was to say
it would support a new Samaras administration but not formally
join it, hardly a recipe for stable government in a country
which has had two elections in less than two months.
PASOK leader Evangelos Venizelos has previously said he
would only formally join a coalition if SYRIZA did so as well,
something which is politically impossible, given the radical
left bloc's unstinting opposition to the austerity measures.
Greek analysts noted that SYRIZA's charismatic 37-year-old
leader, former student communist Alexis Tsipras, conceded defeat
quickly in a phone call to Samaras, apparently relieved he was
free of the pressure to form a government and make compromises.
"From Monday we will continue the fight," Tsipras told
cheering supporters in an open-air square outside Athens
university. "...the next government after this one will be a
left government."
"We will fight to topple these policies," the youthful crowd
chanted back as loudspeakers played World War Two Greek
Communist resistance songs.
Filippos Nikolopoulos, a sociology professor at Crete
University and SYRIZA supporter, said that Tsipras's fans were
jubilant because they had won new force and authority by
increasing their share of the vote so much on Sunday.
"We want Europe, we want to cooperate," he said. "But we do
not want to be subjugated by (German Chancellor) Mrs Merkel."
Stathis Stavropoulos, a newspaper cartoonist famous for his
drawings depicting German officials preaching austerity at
Greece as Nazi taskmasters, said the new conservative government
would have the people of Greece against it from the outset.
"Our dream of European union was very different," he told
Reuters. "It was a union of countries and peoples, not a union
to serve banks and not a Fourth German Reich."
Using the term for a Nazi regional leader under Hitler's
Reich, Stavropoulos added: "Our country is under occupation. How
would you feel if they sent a Gauleiter to run your country and
tell you what to do ?"
The cartoonist said he had nothing against the German people
or other European nations. Indeed, he had never visited Berlin,
Paris or London -- but was familiar with Moscow, Beijing and
Nicaragua from his Communist activities. "The Soviet Union may
have ended but not the dream of democratic communism," he sighed
wistfully.
(Editing by Anna Willard)