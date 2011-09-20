By Dina Kyriakidou
| ATHENS, Sept 20
ATHENS, Sept 20 When Greek Prime Minister George
Papandreou cancelled an official trip to the United States and
flew back to Athens at the weekend, he looked the epitome of a
leader taking charge of a crisis.
In fact, it was his finance minister who called him home,
showing once again that Evangelos Venizelos is the protagonist
of the Greek debt crisis and the man calling the shots.
In the three months since Papandreou appointed his Socialist
party arch-rival as his number two, Venizelos has strayed far
beyond the normal realm of a finance minister -- pushing
ministries to enforce policies and keeping rogue MPs in line.
"Papandreou's position has been eroded," said Diego Iscaro
of IHS Global Insight. "Venizelos was brought in to build
consensus. Rather than having the economic credentials, he was a
political figure," Iscaro said of the former law professor.
It was Venizelos, a former defence minister known for his
eloquence and razor intellect, who stepped forward after an
emergency cabinet meeting on Sunday to tell Greeks their country
was at the most critical point in its recent history.
"I promise you sweat, blood and tears," he said, in a nod to
British wartime leader Winston Churchill.
Making Venizelos, 54, the bearer of bad news may be a tactic
to protect Papandreou from public discontent as pressure from
the conservative opposition grows, Iscaro said.
But analysts say if Greece collapses, the two will sink
together. So far, the duo has been unsuccessful in forcing
ministers to impose unpopular measures on a public angry with
two years of austerity, risking crucial EU/IMF funding.
Papandreou handed his old rival the poisoned chalice of the
finance ministry after he failed to convince his adviser and
ex-ECB vice president Lucas Papademos to take the job. Venizelos
agreed on condition he also became deputy prime minister.
WEEKEND DRAMA
Government sources said the drama leading to Venizelos'
Churchill-like speech was equally compelling.
EU finance ministers meeting in Warsaw on Friday made clear
to Venizelos they would not release an 8 billion euro emergency
loan until they were satisfied Greece was delivering promised
austerity measures. For the second time this year, Greece was on
the verge of running out of cash.
"Venizelos had advised the prime minister early on to cancel
his U.S. trip," said a government official, who requested
anonymity. "Papandreou decided to go anyway."
Papandreou was already in London, where his daughter is
studying, and on his way to a United Nations meeting in New
York, when Venizelos called him and told him he must come home.
An announcement of the cancelled trip later on Saturday
sparked talk of imminent bankruptcy and even snap elections or a
fresh bid for a coalition government.
Instead, an emergency cabinet meeting was called to speed up
measures that would satisfy the EU and IMF.
The finance minister then took on the difficult task of
addressing the nation. And again he dominated headlines, saying
he would do whatever it takes to stop Greece from becoming a
scapegoat for Europe's inability to handle the crisis.
Papandreou has opted for more general speeches that often
refer to Greece's "green growth" potential.
Viewed as one of Greece's most powerful political orators,
Venizelos will need more than Churchill's war-time speeches to
achieve victory.
"Obviously Venizelos thought that he could achieve something
positive, otherwise he wouldn't have accepted the position. But
things have got even worse since he took the job," said Peter
Bratsis, political scientist at Britain's Salford University.
EU and IMF interlocutors say Venizelos, who also has a
reputation as a short-tempered bruiser, has become better at
listening and understanding issues but needs to move faster on
all fronts.
"He has political clout and wants to become prime minister
but he is not a technocrat," said a source close to the troika
of international inspectors who regularly negotiate with him.
"If the government does not get to grips with this crisis,
it is in serious trouble."
(Additional reporting by Renee Maltezou and Ingrid Melander;
editing by Janet McBride)