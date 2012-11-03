FRANKFURT Nov 3 German pharmaceuticals firm
Merck KGaA is no longer delivering cancer drug Erbitux
to Greek hospitals, a spokesman said on Saturday, the latest
sign of how an economic and budget crisis is hurting frontline
public services.
Drugmakers raised concerns with EU leaders earlier this year
over supplies to the euro zone's crisis-hit southern half and
Germany's Biotest in June was the first to stop
shipments to Greece because of unpaid bills.
Publicly-owned hospitals in some countries worst hit by the
euro zone debt crisis had been struggling to pay their bills,
Merck's chief financial officer, Matthias Zachert, was quoted as
saying by German paper Boersen-Zeitung in an interview on
Saturday.
He said however that the only country where Merck had
stopped deliveries was Greece.
"It only affects Greece, where we have been faced with many
problems. It's just the one product," he told the paper.
A spokesman for the company told Reuters that the drug
concerned was Erbitux and that ordinary Greeks can still
purchase it from pharmacies.
Some countries have taken action to pay bills, such as in
Spain, where the government has said it will help hospitals to
pay off debts.
"That has improved things, even though the situation should
still be regarded as critical for the coming years," Zachert
said.
Erbitux is Merck's second best-selling prescription drug,
bringing in sales of 855 million euros ($1.1 billion) in 2011
from treating bowel cancer and head and neck cancer.
($1 = 0.7785 euros)
(Reporting by Frank Siebelt and Victoria Bryan; editing by
Patrick Graham)