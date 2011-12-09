* Greek politics a "closed profession"
* Three families dominate
* Culture of nepotism, patronage hard to break
By Karolina Tagaris
ATHENS, Dec 9 They have dominated Greek
politics for decades, attending the same prestigious schools,
sharing college dorms and mixing socially, but always fighting
tooth and nail for political advantage.
Disillusioned by their leaders, many Greeks hope the debt
crisis that has brought the country to its knees may finally
break the stranglehold the ruling dynasts have on politics in
the country.
But they could just be exchanging one set of elites for
another, or the younger generation of the same.
Nepotism and patronage are so deeply rooted, and family and
clan loyalties so strong, that change will not come quickly.
"Political culture doesn't change overnight and Greek
politics is in many ways personalistic and polarised, where the
name of the family is far more important than any other
credentials," said Othon Anastasakis, director of Southeast
European studies at Britain's Oxford University.
"It works as a closed profession and it's very difficult to
accept new people, new blood with new ideas," said Anastasakis,
a former Greek Foreign Ministry adviser.
The Karamanlis, Papandreou and Mitsotakis families have
taken turns at governing Greece for the greater part of half a
century, most recently under Papandreou scion George. Their
names have traditionally been enough to secure a seat in
parliament, if not a ministry.
But opinion polls show support for the main parties -
socialist PASOK, a Papandreou fiefdom, and conservative New
Democracy, founded by a Karamanlis - has dropped to a record
low during an austerity-driven recession.
"I don't care who is in there as long as his name is not
Papandreou, Karamanlis or Mitsotakis," said Alexandros
Karabelas, a 41-year-old engineer, as he gestured towards the
parliament building in central Athens.
"I want someone who can contribute more than a name, who has
had a real job outside politics, who has proven himself first."
Papandreou, son and grandson of Greek premiers, was
compelled to resign in disgrace in November over his handling of
the debt crisis which is shaking faith in the euro itself.
A three-party coalition led by former central banker Prime
Minister Lucas Papademos has taken over, charged with pushing
through a bailout needed to avert bankruptcy.
However, although it is true the established players are
expected to be absent when the country goes to elections
pencilled in for Feb. 19, they will likely be replaced by
individuals who are still very much part of the same crowd.
NOT SO NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK
The new crowd is a mixture of members of other political
families, younger generations of the existing ones and various
members of the social elite.
It includes Antonis Samaras, current New Democracy leader
and part of the same social set as Papandreou.
His great-grandfather founded Athens College, a prestigious
private school Samaras and many other politicians attended. A
fiery orator known for his refusal to budge on major issues,
Samaras was a college roommate of George Papandreou in Boston.
Papandreou's predecessor as prime minister, fellow dynast
Costas Karamanlis, lost the 2009 election amid corruption
scandals and has kept a low profile since, appearing only during
parliamentary votes. But his political career is not over and
some analysts say he is deliberately staying on the sidelines
until the right time comes to step in.
Also waiting in the wings are Dora Bakoyannis and her
brother Kyriakos Mitsotakis, both children of Constantine
Mitsotakis who served as prime minister in 1990-93.
Bakoyannis, a former Athens mayor and the country's first
female foreign minister, broke ranks with New Democracy after
losing a leadership battle to Samaras, an old rival of her
father's. Her brother stayed in New Democracy.
Bakoyannis has her own centre-right party, Democratic
Alliance, but polls show it is unlikely to win enough votes to
enter parliament in the next election.
Neither PASOK nor New Democracy is expected to win an
outright majority in the elections, analysts said, raising the
prospect of further multi-party - and possibly short-lived -
coalitions.
"One-party rule is near-impossible and all options are
open," said Costas Panagopoulos, head of ALCO pollsters, who
like many analysts believes the time seems ripe for new parties.
The system works against new entrants, however.
Existing parties receive substantial financing from the
state and from banks - on average, annual state funding worked
out to 10 euros per vote in the last election. New parties
receive nothing and depend on raising money from donors but this
is often complicated and not widespread.
"THERE WILL BE MORE COMING"
The European Union, which Greece joined in 1981, has
inadvertently encouraged patronage and cronyism with generous
development funds that the powerful political families have used
to bolster their support, analysts said.
Private sector workers have long complained that public
offices are filled with idle civil servants put there in return
for votes and protected by the constitution from sacking.
The Greeks call it "rousfeti" and it is generally used to
refer to the handing out of political favours.
"This unity government is a test for parties to cooperate
under extreme circumstances but I wouldn't be optimistic about a
change in culture," Oxford University's Anastasakis said.
"What we are seeing is democratic politics in Greece being
dictated by the international markets, by external pressure, and
change is happening primarily because of that. There is a life
or death situation in a way."
The dynastic system inhibits progress, politicians said.
"I felt blocked most of the time when attempting to
introduce changes that would affect the system," former finance
minister Stefanos Manos told Reuters, citing opposition to his
proposal to introduced fixed terms for party leaders as an
example.
"The end of the dynasties remains to be proven. We just went
through an unfortunate period during which bearers of the
dynastic names turned out to be less than competent leaders," he
said. "But there will be more coming."
For the first time in almost 40 years, both parties are
likely to be led by newcomers by the time of the election and
surveys show PASOK voters prefer Finance Minister Evangelos
Venizelos to take the helm from George Papandreou.
But for the time being, the loyalty George's father Andreas
continues to inspire some 15 years after his death is so strong
that the PASOK party faithful are reluctant to oust the son.
"He is part of the Holy Trinity," said Yianis Varoufakis, an
economics professor at Athens University who worked as George
Papandreou's speech writer on economic policy before he took
office in 2009.
"To this day, even those who agree this is an extremely
critical time for the party, when it comes to the crunch, they
say 'How can we do this to Andreas's son?'"
That is precisely the problem for many Greeks.
"Dynastic politics made people feel democracy is a game
reserved for members of such families," Varoufakis said. "It was
always part of a political cancer growth on Greece and the
sooner they leave us the better."
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)