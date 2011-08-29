ATHENS Aug 29 Greece's second-biggest refiner Motor Oil (MORr.AT) announced on Monday a fivefold profit increase in the first half, thanks to increased output and the higher value of its oil inventories.

Net income was 105 million euros ($152.5 million) from 19.6 million euros in the same year-ago period, it said in a financial statement. The average analyst forecast in a Reuters poll was for net profit of 90.5 million. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)