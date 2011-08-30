* H1 net profit 128.8 mln euros vs 133.8 mln forecast
* EBITDA down 27 pct to 603.8 mln euros, above forecast
* Sales drop 6.1 percent on recession, sharper competition
* CEO says rate of revenue decline slowed in second quarter
ATHENS, Aug 30 Greece's biggest electricity
producer PPC (DEHr.AT) posted a 63 percent drop in first-half
profit on Tuesday, hurt by higher generation costs and tough
competition.
Net profit fell to 128.8 million euros ($186.7 million),
slightly below an average forecast of 133.8 million euros
produced in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Sales declined 6.1 percent to 2.719 billion euros as
businesses continued to curb electricity use or turned to
cheaper rivals to save money in the recession.
Power consumption among small and medium-sized firms, the
company's most lucrative category, fell 16 percent.
But the state-controlled company said the situation was
improving and would continue to do so next year, with favourable
changes in the way electricity prices are regulated in Greece.
"In the second quarter, the rate of group revenue decline
has slowed down, due to a more favorable sales mix, while there
are signs of market share loss stabilisation in the high-margin
customers segment," CEO Arthouros Zervos said in a statement.
A labour strike in June also hurt PPC's results because it
forced the company to buy more electricity from rival producers
to serve customers.
Operating profit (EBITDA) dropped at a slower-than-expected
pace of 27 percent to 603.8 million euros, exceeding analysts'
588.5 million euro forecast. EBITDA was helped by labour cost
cuts, following austerity measures and wage reductions in
Greece's wider public sector.
The Greek government, which owns 51 percent of PPC, plans to
sell a 17 percent stake in the company, which has a total market
value of 1.58 billion euros. It also mulls selling individual
coal-fired plants to rivals, to comply with EU free market
rules.
