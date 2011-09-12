ATHENS, Sept 12 ECB funding to Greek banks fell by 6.7 billion euros in July from the previous month, Greek central bank data showed on Monday.

Lending to Greek banks dropped to 96.29 billion euros ($13,2 billion) at the end of July from 103.04 billion in June, the Bank of Greece said.

Greek banks lost wholesale market access in the wake of the country's debt crisis, becoming increasingly reliant on the European Central Bank.

ECB funding to Greek lenders almost doubled last year to 97.67 billion at the end of December from 49.7 billion euros at the start of 2010.

($1 = 0.729 Euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)