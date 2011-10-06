ATHENS Oct 6 ECB funding to Greek banks fell by 3.2 billion euros in August from the previous month while the Greek central bank provided 6.42 billion of emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) to lenders during the month, Bank of Greece data showed on Thursday.

It did not provide details on which banks made use of the facility.

ECB lending to Greek banks dropped to 93.09 billion euros ($124.9 billion) at the end of August from 96.29 billion in July, the Bank of Greece said.

Greek banks lost wholesale market access in the wake of the country's debt crisis, becoming increasingly reliant on the European Central Bank.

ECB funding to Greek lenders almost doubled in 2010 reaching 97.67 billion at the end of December from 49.7 billion euros at the start of the year. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)