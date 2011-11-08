ATHENS Nov 8 ECB funding to Greek banks fell by 15.3 billion euros in September from the previous month while emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Greek central bank rose to 26.56 billion euros, Bank of Greece data showed on Tuesday.

Greek banks tapped 20.14 billion euros in ELA funding in September after drawing 6.42 billion in August. The Bank of Greece did not provide details on which banks made use of the facility.

ECB lending to Greek banks dropped to 77.76 billion euros ($107 billion) at the end of September from 93.09 billion in August, the Bank of Greece said.

Greek banks lost wholesale market access in the wake of the country's debt crisis, becoming increasingly reliant on the European Central Bank.

ECB funding to Greek lenders almost doubled in 2010 reaching 97.67 billion at the end of December from 49.7 billion euros at the start of the year. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Ingrid Melander)