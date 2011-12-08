ATHENS Dec 8 ECB funding to Greek banks
fell by 3.46 billion euros in October from the previous month
while emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Greek
central bank rose to 36.25 billion euros, Bank of Greece data
showed on Thursday.
Greek banks tapped 9.69 billion euros in ELA funding in
October after drawing 20.14 billion in September. The Bank of
Greece did not provide details on which banks made use of the
facility.
ECB lending to Greek banks dropped to 74.3 billion euros
($98.9 billion) at the end of October from 77.7 billion in
September, the Bank of Greece said.
Greek banks lost wholesale market access in the wake of the
country's debt crisis, becoming increasingly dependent on the
European Central Bank.
ECB funding to Greek lenders almost doubled in 2010 reaching
97.67 billion at the end of December.
