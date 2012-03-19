ATHENS, March 19 ECB funding to Greek banks rose by 2.76 billion euros in December from the previous month while emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Greek central bank eased to 38.03 billion euros, Bank of Greece data showed on Monday.

ECB lending to Greek banks rose to 76.16 billion euros ($100.8 billion) at the end of December from 73.4 billion in November, the Bank of Greece said.

Greek banks had tapped a total of 38.03 billion euros in ELA funding at end-December. The Bank of Greece did not provide details on which banks made use of the facility. Total ELA funding to banks stood at 42.85 billion in November.

Greek banks lost wholesale market access in the wake of the country's debt crisis, becoming increasingly dependent on the European Central Bank.

ECB funding to Greek lenders almost doubled in 2010 reaching 97.67 billion euros. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)